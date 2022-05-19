Nick Saban, Deion Sanders Have Reportedly Spoken Today

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban suggested that Jackson State paid a top recruit to attend the school.

"Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders denied the allegations. He also had a strong message for the Crimson Tide head coach.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow," Sanders tweeted. "I was & awakened by my son Shedeur Sanders that sent me the article stating WE PAYED Travis Hunter a million to play at Jackson State. We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE."

Their back-and-forth made headlines, but will there be any lasting bad blood between the two? Well, according to a comment from Saban today, he's working on mending that relationship.

In an appearance on Paul Finebaum's show, Saban said he spoke with Deion.

Sanders isn't the only person Saban angered with viral comments earlier this week. He also said that Texas A&M paid for its entire recruiting class, which put him in the crosshairs of Jimbo Fisher - and the SEC.