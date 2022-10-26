Nick Saban Explains His Controversial Player Discipline Decision

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a striking decision to play wide receiver Jermaine Burton against Mississippi State.

It came just a week after Burton allegedly struck a female fan last week when Tennessee students rushed the field down in Knoxville.

When Saban was asked about it, he said that he doesn't think that suspending Burton was the best form of discipline.

"I think the difference in what a lot of people think is, is discipline necessarily punishment? And you punish your children only if you think that’s going to change the behavior," Saban said, via FOX News. "Otherwise, you try to have them learn lessons from things that they do. And that’s basically how we look at discipline and how we try to discipline our players."

Saban also said that Burton won't be suspended for any other games going forward, but that he is going to counseling.

As for its next game, Alabama will look to make it two wins in a row when it takes on No. 18 LSU this coming Saturday in Baton Rouge.