Nick Saban Explains Why He's More Calm On Sidelines This Season

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In years past there usually hasn't been a more animated coach on the sidelines in any sport than Alabama's Nick Saban. But some have noticed that he's appeared more calm on the sidelines (by his standards at least).

During his weekly radio show, a caller pointed out how he hasn't gotten as angry on the sidelines as usual. Saban explained that he often prays that he doesn't get mad and it's been a lifetime goal of his to resist getting too angry since it tends to bother people he's close to.

"Usually, one of my first prayers in church on Sunday is to pray that I don’t get mad, because a lot of times when I get mad, I do things that I wish I wouldn’t have done, I say things that I wish I wouldn’t have said, and I don’t make really good decisions and choices," Saban said, via Saturday Down South. "So, this has been a lifelong sort of goal to not get too emotional, not get too upset. I think that sometimes it’s the kind of team you have. Some guys really need you to get on them. Some guys get… a little upset, maybe, and don’t respond when you get on them. It bothers them a lot."

Saban joked that if he felt that acting up on the sidelines or throwing around his headset would help his players play better, he'd do it.

“If you think me acting up on the sidelines and breaking headsets is gonna help us play better, I’ll sure as hell do it,” Saban added.

We'll see if Saban is able to continue keeping his composure tomorrow as his Crimson Tide takes on his former pupil Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.