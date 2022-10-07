Nick Saban Frustrated With "Media" Before Texas A&M Game

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the offseason it appeared that this Saturday's Alabama-Texas A&M would be one of the spiciest ever due to the war of words between head coaches Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. But Saban now has a different - albeit familiar - foe in his crosshairs for the moment.

Appearing on the Hey Coach and Nick Saban Show, Saban admonished the media for seemingly dismissing Texas A&M as a serious threat given their 3-2 record. But despite his frustrations with them made it clear that he still considers the Aggies game a big one.

“As always, the media sort of makes things out to be some kind of way,” Saban said, via AL.com. “And I’ve been asked various questions this week by the media about, ‘Well, back in the spring, this was supposed to be the big game and it’s not as big a game now.’ It is a big game. This is a really big game for us.”

It's the same as the iconic "rat poison" comment that Saban has made in the past. He's not looking past any opponent.

Despite Nick Saban's unease, the wider sports world currently expects this game to basically be a walkover. The Crimson Tide head into the game as 24-point favorites against the Aggies.

Unlike last year's incredible upset win over Alabama, Texas A&M don't have the benefit of home field advantage. Not that it helped them against Appalachian State anyway.

Will Alabama beat Texas A&M on Saturday? Will they cover the spread?