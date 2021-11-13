Look: Nick Saban Furious With Call Despite 56-3 Lead

Nick Saban gave us another classic sideline blowup on Saturday.

In the midst of a 56-3 route of New Mexico State, the Crimson Tide coach completely lost it on the officials.

With 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, ESPN cameras caught the seven-time national champion beside himself when addressing the line judge.

As usual, social media loved seeing Saban lose his mind in a game that was all but over by halftime.

56-3 SABAN MELTDOWN. INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS.

Alabama’s success is largely due to its standard of excellence, tie game or up 50. No doubt Saban is a perfectionist who expects the best out of his team no matter the score.

Believe it or not, the Tide were actually down to New Mexico State 3-0, early in the first.

With the blowout win over the Aggies, Saban captured his 256th victory in the college ranks.

Bama rolled to the dub behind another near-perfect performance from Heisman-hopeful quarterback Bryce Young.

Young carved up the Aggie defense, throwing more touchdowns than incompletions. The sophomore signal-caller finished the day with five TD’s and 270 yards on 21-23 passing.

The Tide also added almost 250 yards on the ground.

Saban and his team move to 8-1 with the win.

With just two games to go, Alabama finishes off the year against a couple of familiar SEC foes.

The Tide welcome No. 25 Arkansas next Saturday before an Iron Bowl matchup versus No. 17 Auburn to end the regular season.

If Bama can win out they all but lock up a top spot in the College Football Playoff.