LSU got the best of Alabama in 2019 and the Tigers celebrated that as much as possible. Following his win at Bryant-Denny Stadium last fall, Coach O gave quite the postgame speech.

“We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting,” Orgeron was heard saying in the locker room last year. “We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand me? Roll Tide what? F— you!”

LSU went on to win the national championship last season. The 2020 season is not going as well for Coach O’s program, though.

Alabama shellacked LSU on Saturday night, winning 55-17. It’s safe to say that Nick Saban wanted to send Coach O and his program a clear message.

“They beat us last year, they probably have some confidence that they can play well against Alabama. So, we’re going to have to change the way they think,” Saban said bluntly.

Message sent.

LSU had an incredible 2019 season – one of the best in college football history – but the SEC still goes through Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

That much is very clear after watching Alabama dominate the opposition in the SEC so far this fall.