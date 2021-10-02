Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday.

Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before leaving for the FAU job. The 46-year-old coach was at Alabama from 2014-16, departing for FAU in 2017.

Earlier this week, ahead of this Saturday’s matchup, Saban had a brutally honest admission on his time with Kiffin.

“I wanted things done a certain way,” Saban said, per ESPN. “I wanted the coaches to meet. I wanted everybody to have input, and that was not his style. Some of the other coaches complained to me about it, and I always said that Lane would be a much better head coach than an assistant because when you’re a head coach and you know what you want to do and you’ve got organized people around you, you really don’t need to be that organized.”

Terrific reporting here from ⁦@AlexS_ESPN⁩ and ⁦@ClowESPN⁩ on Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin and the year that changed Alabama football forever https://t.co/rLyz1EZrLR — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 30, 2021

Kiffin would probably agree with – or at least understand – Saban’s comments.

Hopefully we get a fun one in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Alabama and Ole Miss have kicked off on CBS.