The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the sideline of a game.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the final minutes of their 48-7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday.

Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before leaving for the FAU job. The 46-year-old coach was at Alabama from 2014-16, departing for FAU in 2017.

Earlier this week, ahead of this Saturday’s matchup, Saban had a brutally honest admission on his time with Kiffin.

“I wanted things done a certain way,” Saban said, per ESPN. “I wanted the coaches to meet. I wanted everybody to have input, and that was not his style. Some of the other coaches complained to me about it, and I always said that Lane would be a much better head coach than an assistant because when you’re a head coach and you know what you want to do and you’ve got organized people around you, you really don’t need to be that organized.”

Kiffin would probably agree with – or at least understand – Saban’s comments.

Hopefully we get a fun one in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Alabama and Ole Miss have kicked off on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.