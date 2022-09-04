Nick Saban Had Challenge For Players After Week 1 Victory

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is happy after Alabama started out its season with a victory, but he knows more work needs to be done.

The Crimson Tide blew out the Utah State Aggies 55-0 on Saturday but will face a much tougher test next week against the Texas Longhorns.

After the game on Saturday, Saban challenged his players to clean some stuff up heading into Week 2.

"There are things that we need to improve on and get better at and players need to understand the importance of sustaining the kind of intensity, whether it’s in preparation or practice so that we can build and improve as a team because – no disrespect to Utah State, their players played hard, they’re a good little team," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "We’re gonna play teams that are much more physical and aggressive and talented than what they are, so we’re gonna have to do things correctly. And it’s gonna be important that guys can understand that."

Quarterback Bryce Young was a one-man wrecking crew for the Crimson Tide. He threw for 195 yards and five touchdowns before he was taken out since the game got out of hand.

Alabama will travel to Austin next week to take on Texas in a game that promises to have a lot of fireworks.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET.