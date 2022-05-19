Nick Saban Has Allegedly Violated The SEC's Bylaws

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during a press conference after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made an enemy out of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher with his recent comments about the Aggies' recruiting efforts. But he may find himself in trouble with the Southeastern Conference too.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork accused Saban of violating the SEC sportsmanship bylaws with his comments directed at Texas A&M. He said he has spoken to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey about the situation.

Bjork believes Saban is feeling "threatened" and is lashing out because he may have lost his dynasty. He said that Fisher views Saban's comments as an attack on his integrity and that of the school.

“I don’t know why Nick Saban would say what he said except he’s threatened,” Bjork told Sports Illustrated. “There is a saying … an emperor who loses their dynasty lashes out. He seems to be making excuses.

“This is personal. Coach Fisher views this as a personal attack on his integrity and on Texas A&M’s integrity. To have personal attacks, to say that the only reason A&M is [recruiting well] is NIL money is wrong.”

Ross Bjork made it clear that Texas A&M believes Nick Saban violated the SEC's sportsmanship rules with his comments on Wednesday.

“There are sportsmanship bylaws in the SEC. We believe Coach Saban violated those bylaws,” Bjork says. “Everyone knows NIL is here to stay. We’ve embraced it. We have all the tools and technology. We are educating our athletes and boosters..."

We'll see if the SEC feels the same way.