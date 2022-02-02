Nick Saban Has Blunt Response To Bill O’Brien Rumors

As this year’s coaching cycle continues to churn, rumors of a potential NFL return for Bill O’Brien are beginning to heat up.

With Josh McDaniels leaving the Patriots to take a head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, the offensive coordinator gig in New England is wide open. O’Brien, a former Pats assistant under head coach Bill Belichick, has emerged as a possible candidate to fill that role.

But when Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about these Bill O’Brien rumors on Wednesday, he gave a one of his typical deadpan responses.

“We have no indication of that, other than what y’all put on the Internet right now, which is a lot of maybes. We’re not trying to address anything that might happen,” he said, per Alabama insider Mike Rodak.

Following his departure from the Houston Texans in 2020, O’Brien took a job in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s OC under Saban. In his first year with the program, the Crimson Tide assistant helped lead Bryce Young and the talented Bama offense to a National Championship appearance.

Saban added that he doesn’t think O’Brien is trying to leave, and that he’s “looking forward to the challenge” of running the Crimson Tide offense in 2022.