Nick Saban Has Honest Reaction Following Win vs. Arkansas

Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows his team got a heck of a fight from Arkansas on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks, 42-35, and got to 10-1 overall as quarterback Bryce Young put the team on his back.

Young finished with 559 yards through the air with five touchdowns as the offense came alive starting in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide scored 21 points to take a 24-14 lead going into the break before scoring 18 more in the second half to close it out.

After the victory, Saban spoke to CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl about his team’s performance. He knows they still have much to work on.

“I think it was a win, so we’re happy about that,” Saban said. “We didn’t play great on defense, which is an issue we’ve gotta get resolved. And we didn’t finish drives in the red zone, which is another issue. We fumbled the ball on the 2-yard line, we take a sack and miss a field goal. We did a lot of things, gave them a fake field goal for a touchdown, there’s a lot of things we can correct.”

Alabama will face another strong test next Saturday before the SEC Championship Game against Georgia the following week.

It has the famous “Iron Bowl” matchup against Auburn as it still needs to win to continue to have a shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.