Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend.

After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet.

During his weekly radio show, Saban shared a message for Alabama fans. He wants them to help build up the players and the program, rather than letting negativity tear them down.

Here's the message he shared for Alabama fans, via AL.com:

I’d like for our fans to do the same thing. I’d like for our fans to think about building, not tearing down. Think about being positive, being supportive, coming and supporting the team in every way you can.

It's not often the Tide lose two games in a season, but the team is just two plays away from being undefeated on the year.

Saban knows what he's doing.