Nick Saban Has Honest Take About Tennessee Game

For decades, the bitter rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee — also known as the Third Saturday in October — served as the pinnacle of midseason college football action.

The intensity and hatred between these two programs seems to have faded over the past decade though. With Alabama claiming victory in the past 14 straight contests (most of the time in blowout fashion), it has become difficult for younger fans to grasp what this all-time rivalry used to mean.

But ahead of this weekend’s matchup in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban hasn’t lost sight of this game’s importance.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the the 69-year-old Crimson Tide head coach said Tennessee is still “a big rivalry” for his Bama program.

Nick Saban says Alabama versus Tennessee is "a big rivalry for us." — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) October 20, 2021

This historic rivalry kicked off with a old-school, grind-it-out 6-6 tie back in 1901. Ever since then, it’s been a series defined by streaks. With varying periods of dominance for each team, the current series record currently sits at 57-38-7 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

While Alabama is still a heavy favorite in this year’s matchup (-26.5), this could be one of the Volunteers’ best chances in recent years to mount an upset victory. With a loss to Texas A&M in Week 6, Saban’s squad has shown a bit of vulnerability in what is usually an iron-clad defense. And this past weekend, Tennessee gave No. 13 Ole Miss a run for their money with a closely-contested 31-26 loss.

Kicking off under the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium, this SEC rivalry game will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET Saturday.