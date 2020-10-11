It wouldn’t be a true Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin meeting without a sideline blowup.

Ole Miss is hosting No. 2 Alabama in Oxford on Saturday night. The Rebels entered this evening’s game as a major underdog, but Kiffin’s program has an upset in mind.

Kiffin’s team leads Saban’s squad, 14-7, early in the second quarter. Ole Miss’ second score of the night produced quite the sideline blowup from Saban.

Saban’s mask made it impossible to lip read, but he looked pretty angry:

Nick Saban is mad pic.twitter.com/KP3Q5ecRpw — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) October 11, 2020

Kiffin knows a thing or two about Saban’s sideline blowups. He experienced quite a few of them during his time as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

“I didn’t think that much of it at the time,” Kiffin told ESPN of his sideline interactions with Saban. “That was like daily for me at the time. It’s usually in the morning at 7:30 in the staff meetings. It just happened to be on TV, so everybody made a big deal of it. I was just like, ‘another day at the office with coach.’”

Kiffin admitted in an interview with ESPN that he wouldn’t be at Ole Miss if he didn’t spend time on Saban’s staff at Alabama.

“I wouldn’t be here,” Kiffin said. “The phone wasn’t ringing. You just can’t coach. I mean I could have been quality control somewhere, analyst or something like that had coach not given me the opportunity.”

Saban has never lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Will Kiffin be the first?

Alabama and Ole Miss are playing on ESPN.