Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Jimbo Fisher Extremely Clear

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Nick Saban doesn't have a problem with Jimbo Fisher heading into the 2022 season.

The two head coaches had a war of words a few months ago when Saban said that "Texas A&M bought all of its players" in its 2022 recruiting class.

Saban was a bit suspicious about the Aggies landing the top recruiting class in the country heading into this season.

Fisher then called Saban's comments "despicable" and said that he had no interest in hearing from Saban going forward.

Saban didn't mention any of that when he was asked about his feelings towards Fisher on Tuesday morning.

"I have no issues or problems with Jimbo. He's done a great job with A&M and did a great job for us," Saban said.

Fisher has yet to speak to the media during SEC media week but that will likely change the next day or so.

Alabama and Texas A&M are also set to play each other on Oct. 8 down in Tuscaloosa.