Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Jimbo Fisher Very Clear

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has no hard feelings against Jimbo Fisher after what happened a couple of weeks ago.

They both exchanged some harsh words with each other when Saban first said that "Texas A&M bought all of its players" in its 2022 recruiting class.

The Aggies landed the top-rated recruiting class in the country heading into this season and Saban was a bit suspicious of it.

Fisher then had a press conference where he slammed Saban and called his comments "despicable." He also couldn't believe that he even had to call a press conference for something like that.

Saban has now said that he has no problem with Fisher.

"I didn’t say anybody did anything wrong. I have no problem with Jimbo," Saban said.

Fisher will have a chance to speak with the media later this week and it'll be interesting to see if he echoes that sentiment for Saban.

The schools will play each other in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8.