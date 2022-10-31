Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Alabama is set to face another tough test next Saturday in LSU.

This rivalry game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with both teams being ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll.

For Nick Saban, it's business as usual as he tries to get the Crimson Tide ready to go. He knows just how dangerous this Tigers team can be.

“It’s a rivalry game that’s always an important matchup,” Saban said, (first Saturday Down South). “Brian Kelly has done an outstanding job bringing this team along.”

He also called Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels a “very effective and efficient passer" during his press conference.

The Tide come into this game with a 7-1 record after they took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 22, 30-6. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 6-2 after beating the Ole Miss Rebels on Oct. 22.

Kickoff for this great rivalry game will be at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.