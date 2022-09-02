Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show.

At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.

Well, he doubled down tonight.

Here's what he had to say about the Alabama uniform, via AL.com:

“That’s why we don’t change uniforms all the time. We wear the same uniform,” Saban said. “They want to wear white helmets. Everybody wants to do this and that. To me, there’s an expectation that when we run out of the tunnel, this is the brand. This is the culture. This is what people expect to see.”

Saban went on to say the school has a "responsibility" to keep a certain standard - and thus, no uniform changes.

“We have a responsibility and obligation to do it to a certain standard and level of excellence and with a lot of character,” Saban said. “That’s kind of how I try to preach it to them.”

Should Alabama make a change?