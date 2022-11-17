Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Defensive Coordinator Very Clear

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban's 2022 Alabama squad isn't producing the results the college football world has come to expect. Still, the all-time great college coach is happy with the work his team has done on the defensive side of the ball.

On Wednesday, Saban shared some words of praise for fifth-year Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

"He's done a very good job with the personnel that we have, and I just really appreciate the really good job that he's done," Saban said, per team insider Charlie Potter. "I think he's made really positive steps since he's been here."

On Tuesday, Golding was selected as one of 51 nominees for the Broyles Award, an honor given to the best assistant coach in college football each year.

Golding's Alabama defense ranks 16th in yards per game allowed (313.0) and 15th in points per game allowed (18.9). The Crimson Tide have held their opponents under 20 points five times this season.

The defense's worst performance came when they allowed the Tennessee Volunteers to score 52 points in their first loss of the year.

No. 8 Alabama is now 8-2 on the season.