Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Georgia Extremely Clear

On Saturday, college football fans will get the matchup they’ve been waiting for all year. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide travel to Atlanta for an SEC championship bout against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia quickly asserted itself as the top team in the nation, thanks to an outstanding defense. But, Saban says the Bulldogs are a “complete team.”

'Complete team': Alabama coach Nick Saban talks matchup against top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship #RollTide #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ZdFVJhOLdm — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) November 29, 2021

“Look, I think [Georgia’s] outstanding,” Saban said on Monday. “And maybe they have simplified things, but they’re still really aggressive and do a lot of very, very good things that have made them the best defense in the country.”

“This is a complete team,” he added. “And it’ll be a tremendous challenge for our players to play well.”

Saban‘s squad is coming off a four overtime Iron Bowl in which Alabama struggled to find its offensive footing. Heisman-hopeful quarterback Bryce Young led the offense on a 98-yard to tie the game up and send it to OT.

"I can't put it into words … I told them to just go have fun." – Nick Saban to our @JamieErdahl after an incredible @AlabamaFTBL Iron Bowl win pic.twitter.com/dihaMgjUGc — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 28, 2021

Alabama will need more from its sophomore QB and the rest of the offense if it wants to beat Georgia to win the SEC and secure a College Football Playoff spot.

Bama and the Bulldogs kickoff at 4 PM ET on CBS. Per usual, Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call.