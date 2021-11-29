The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Georgia Extremely Clear

alabama football head coach nick saban in the national titleATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Saturday, college football fans will get the matchup they’ve been waiting for all year. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide travel to Atlanta for an SEC championship bout against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia quickly asserted itself as the top team in the nation, thanks to an outstanding defense. But, Saban says the Bulldogs are a “complete team.”

“Look, I think [Georgia’s] outstanding,” Saban said on Monday. “And maybe they have simplified things, but they’re still really aggressive and do a lot of very, very good things that have made them the best defense in the country.”

“This is a complete team,” he added. “And it’ll be a tremendous challenge for our players to play well.”

Saban‘s squad is coming off a four overtime Iron Bowl in which Alabama struggled to find its offensive footing. Heisman-hopeful quarterback Bryce Young led the offense on a 98-yard to tie the game up and send it to OT.

Alabama will need more from its sophomore QB and the rest of the offense if it wants to beat Georgia to win the SEC and secure a College Football Playoff spot.

Bama and the Bulldogs kickoff at 4 PM ET on CBS. Per usual, Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.