Nick Saban Names The 1 Thing He Wants To See From QB Bryce Young

Heading into the 2021 season, rising-sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is expected to become the Alabama Crimson Tide’s next starting QB. With spring training underway, head coach Nick Saban says the five-star recruit is already impressing with his elite talent and potential.

According to Bama insider Matt Zenitz, Young threw four touchdown passes in a spring scrimmage earlier this week, including two against the Tide’s first-unit defense.

“I thought Bryce did a pretty good job of managing the game and was accurate with the ball and did a nice job,” Saban said after the scrimmage, per Zenitz. “Made a few explosive plays. But I thought really did a good job of managing the whole situation on offense when he was in there.”

That being said, Saban still wants his young quarterback to improve his presence on the field — reportedly calling on him to be “the man” for the reigning national-champion Tide in 2021.

Coming out of Mater Dei High School and Santa Ana, California, Young was the most heralded recruit in the country. The highly-touted dual-threat QB was the No. 1 recruit in the nation’s 2020 class and the No. 20 highest rated recruit all time, according to 247Sports rankings.

Through his senior year of high school, Young logged 4,885 yards and 68 touchdowns from scrimmage. With an incredibly accurate 71.9 completion percentage, the dynamic athlete threw just six interceptions. The mind-boggling numbers he put up in 2019 earned him an All-American Bowl Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year in California, High School Quarterback of the Year by the National Quarterback Club, Maxwell Offensive Player of the Year, MaxPreps Player of the Year and many other awards.

Backing up projected first-round NFL Draft pick Mac Jones this past season, Young saw very little time on the field in 2020. Taking just a few snaps during blowout games, the freshman QB threw 13/22 for 156 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Saban will look for Young to return to his high school dominance during his first year as collegiate starter in 2021.