Nick Saban Not Happy With Reporter’s Question After Blowout

Nick Saban and college football reporters are not exactly a match made in heaven. That stereotype was further proved this afternoon following Alabama’s 63-3 routing of Kentucky.

The only real criticism of the Crimson Tide in their blowout victory was the slow start they got off to in the first quarter. At the start of the second quarter, Saban and his squad were only up 7-3. By halftime, though, Alabama had pulled away to a 28-3 lead.

Despite their healthy halftime lead, the Crimson Tide trailed Kentucky in time of possession through the first two quarters. When a reporter asked about the disparity, Saban wasn’t thrilled.

“The last time I checked,” Saban said, “you get nothing for time of possession. So that means you score fast on offense, you don’t have very much time of possession. If you don’t score and you take the ball for, you know, six minutes and you don’t score, what do you get for that? Is there something you get for that? I don’t know.”

In the grand scheme of things, that halftime stat was pretty irrelevant — especially considering Alabama ended the game with a 31:05 to 28:55 time of possession advantage. The Tide’s explosive offense lends it’s self to scoring on big chunk plays that don’t take up too much clock.

This being said, it seems like Saban should be happy the only criticism his team gets involves inconsequential halftime stats.

No. 1 Alabama remains undefeated at 7-0 on the season. The Crimson Tide will take on their bitter SEC rival Auburn Tigers next Saturday.