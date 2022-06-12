Nick Saban Offers Scholarships To Twin Football Recruits

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide takes the field before playing against the Louisiana State University Tigers in the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 9, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Offenses could one day see double when opposing Alabama.

According to Andrew Bone of Rivals, the Crimson Tide presented scholarship offers to Jacob and Jerod Smith. The twins from Loomis Chaffee High School in Connecticut both made an impression when attending the school's camp on Wednesday.

"Coach Saban said my brother and I were 'no-brainers' and that he would like for us to play for him," Jacob Smith told Bone. "He said there is still a lot of time to go, but that we are good enough to play somewhere on the team."

Rivals grades each brother as a four-star prospect with a 5.8 overall rating out of 10. Jacob and Jerod rank 152 and 210, respectively, among the nation's class of 2024 recruits.

Jacob, who spent most of camp working with outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler, posted 49 tackles and seven sacks last season. Jerod, a defensive end, tallied 44 tackles and 12 sacks.

Jerod, who wants to take an official visit to Alabama next year, said "everyone wants" an offer from the prestigious program that is "not an easy one to get."

"I like everything,” Jerod said of Alabama. "There isn't anything negative about the school. It's one of the top three schools that has everything in place to make you better and get you ready for the next level.”

According to Bone, the Smith brothers have always played together and consider themselves a "package deal." They've also received offers from Georgia and Michigan State.