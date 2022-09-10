Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday.

The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.

Asked about where Texas would finish in the SEC standings after the game, Saban had this to say about UT:

“This is like playing an SEC game on the road. They’re going to be in the SEC. If they were in the SEC now, they’d probably be in the top half of the league.”

Texas' defense was tremendous for so much of the afternoon and was a missed sack away from likely sealing the deal and putting their program back on the map.

But as Saban said, these two will be seeing a lot more of each other in the years to come.