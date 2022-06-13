Nick Saban Punishment Request Revealed: College Fans React

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Texas A&M officials still aren't happy with what Alabama head coach Nick Saban said a couple of weeks ago.

He called out Texas A&M during an interview and accused the football program of paying players to commit to the school.

Saban even went as far as to say that Texas A&M bought every single player in its top recruiting class for this year.

A&M officials now want Saban fined or suspended after making those comments.

"Coach Saban’s statement is false, beneath the dignity of the SEC, and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football as a whole and especially within the SEC," the statement read via On3. "We expect the league to take strong, public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for Texas A&M’s student-athletes, coaches, and the university as a whole, will not be tolerated."

"A public apology from Coach Saban to Coach Fisher, Aggie Football, and Texas A&M University is a good starting point, but the league should also consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban."

College football fans really don't see the need for this.

Oct. 8 can't come soon enough.