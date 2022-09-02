Nick Saban: Rat Poison Is "Worse Than Ever" This Year

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Nick Saban to bring up "rat poison" again.

The Alabama head coach last used it towards the end of last season when his team took down Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

"You guys gave us a lot of really positive rat poison," Saban said back in December. "The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal. But, the rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy."

Saban then discussed this Saturday's matchup against Utah State and thinks that some people are overlooking that matchup for his team.

"I think the rat poison this year, not to bring up a sore subject, I mean, it’s worse than ever,” Saban said via AL.com. “I’ve had more people ask me, ‘How we’re going to do against Texas this week than how we’re going to do against Utah State?'"

“I’m like, ‘We don’t play Texas this week!’ So I’m like, ‘What are you thinking about?’ Then I go to church on Sunday and the sermon is, ‘He who exults himself will be humbled. He who humbles himself will be exulted.’ So it’s almost like, if you put rat poison in that same thing, it almost fits perfectly -- perfectly! It’s crazy.”

Everyone knows what Saban is doing, but it would be quite a shock to see Alabama not win this first game by more than 20 points.

It's only a matter of time before Saban uses another "rat poison" quote this season.