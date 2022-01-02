Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.

Before kickoff in this year’s conference championship matchup, Alabama closed as 6-point underdogs to Georgia — ending an incredible streak of 92 games as the favored team. Now just a few weeks later, the Crimson Tide are underdogs yet again.

After a dominant 34-11 win over No. 2 Michigan last night, Georgia opened as 2.5-point betting favorites for next week’s matchup against Bama.

When asked about his team being underdogs in the national title game, head coach Nick Saban gave a telling response.

“The team has an opportunity to win the national championship, so you expect to play a good team. We’re still going to be underdogs in the game I’d assume,” he said, per 247 Sports. “Georgia played an outstanding game last night. At least the part I saw, they were dominant. I can see why people would think that. It’s a challenge.

“…I think our players have a tremendous amount of respect after playing Georgia for how good of players they have and how good a team and how well-coached they are and what it would actually take to have success against them. So, I think that’s got to be the way we start and mental edge we have to have. If we don’t have that, we’re not going to be able to compete against a team like this.”

This year’s National Championship game will kickoff on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.