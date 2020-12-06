Nick Saban Reacts To ‘Stuff’ That Happened To Alabama In Baton Rouge

Everything went perfectly for Nick Saban and his Alabama team on the field against LSU on Saturday. Off the field, though? The Crimson Tide’s trip to Death Valley certainly could’ve gone better.

The Rivalry between Alabama and LSU has always been a heated one. Crimson Tide faithful believe there was some foul play going on before kickoff on Saturday night.

In a postgame teleconference, Nick Saban told reporters about the mishaps that befell his team right before their pre-game meal.

“The electricity went off in the hotel right when we were going to our religious service, half-hour before pre-game meal,” Saban said. “We had to eat the pre-game meal in the dark. You know, stuff happens.”

Here’s the full press conference video:

Despite their pregame struggles, the Crimson Tide rolled to a 55-17 blowout victory over the Tigers — seeking revenge for their home loss to LSU back in 2019.

Heisman-contending quarterback Mac Jones had yet another stellar game, throwing 20/28 for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Star wide receiver Devonta Smith was responsible for a massive chunk of this yardage, reeling in eight receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Nick Saban applauded his team’s ability to fight through adversity this year, whether it be COVID-19 or electrical issues.

“I was out last week. We had coaches out this week, but our players just stayed focused,” Saban said. “I think when you have culture on your team, and you establish that culture with your team, they can adjust and adapt to things that don’t go exactly like they expect them to. We’ve certainly had a lot of opportunity to do that this season.”

No. 1 Alabama have been by far the most dominant team in college football this year, blowing out nearly every opponent it’s faced.

Nick Saban and his squad will look to continue that dominance next week when they take on Arkansas.