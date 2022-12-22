Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach

Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator.

While Saban could be bitter about the departure of one of his top assistants, he's instead elected to take the high road.

The Crimson Tide head coach respects the way both Sanders and Kelly went about this transition process. Kelly helped the Alabama program land the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation on Wednesday.

"I really appreciate Deion and Charles Kelly both in terms of trying to finish the right way," Saban said, per Mike Rodack. "I went through that experience when I left the Cleveland Browns to go to Michigan State as the head coach and we had four or five or six games left. I felt like I owed to the players, to coach Belichick and that Cleveland Browns organization to do the best job I could and stay focused on that. Charles has done a really good job of that."

Saban and the Crimson Tide will face off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.