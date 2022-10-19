Nick Saban Reacts To SEC Freshman Player's Tragic Death

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During his press conference on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a moment to address the passing of Mississippi State freshman Sam Westmoreland.

The school announced the 18-year-old offensive lineman's death earlier today. He would have turned 19 years old on Friday.

"We're really saddened to hear the passing of one of Mississippi State's players, Sam Westmoreland. ... This is terrible that a young person is not gonna be able to enjoy a successful life," Saban said, per team insider Charlie Potter.

Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Bulldogs football program this coming weekend.

The school did not not reveal a cause of death in its announcement on Wednesday.

"The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said in a statement, per ESPN. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."

Our thoughts are with the Westmoreland family and the Mississippi State community during this difficult time.