Nick Saban Reacts To The Tragic Henry Ruggs Accident

Prominent figures from throughout the sports world have reacted to the tragic car crash caused by now-former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III — including his former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban addressed the accident that resulted in the death of a woman in Las Vegas.

“Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation, especially the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them. But our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Henry, his family,” the Crimson Tide head coach said.

“This is something a lot of folks can learn from. A lot of players on our team. When we say challenge people to make good choices and decisions, do the right thing. Because sometimes the consequences can be devastating,” he went on to add. “And these consequences are probably going to be pretty devastating to Henry. We love him. We’re going to support him through it. But we also have a lot of compassion for the victims and our thoughts and prayers are also with them.”

Nick Saban on Henry Ruggs: "Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation, especially the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them. But our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Henry, his family. …" — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 3, 2021

Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph just before colliding with the back of the woman’s vehicle early on Tuesday morning. At the time of the crash, his blood-alcohol level was allegedly two times the legal limit.

The 2020 first-round pick is being charged with DUI resulting in death. If convicted, he could serve anywhere from two to 20 years in prison.

Ruggs spent three seasons under Saban in Tuscaloosa from 2017-19.