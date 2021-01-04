Nick Saban Reacts To What He’s Seen From Trey Sermon

Much like the rest of the college football world, Nick Saban is impressed with what he’s seen from Ohio State running back Trey Sermon over the past few weeks.

During the first press conference of national championship game week, Saban answered questions about the Buckeye star. The Alabama coach attributed some of Sermon’s success to a talented OSU offensive line.

“He’s playing outstanding football right now, there’s no doubt about that.” Saban told reporters on Monday. “Their offensive line does a very good job blocking the looks up front, getting a hat on a hat.”

Sermon had an outstanding outing in Ohio State’s 49-28 blowout Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson this weekend. After fellow backfield mate Master Teague III was ruled out with an “unspecified” injury early in the Big Ten championship game, Sermon saw a huge jump in his workload.

The senior running back had a record setting outing against Northwestern in the conference championship, rushing for a massive 331 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Sermon continued his incredible output in the Sugar Bowl, collecting 193 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries against the Tigers.

Nick Saban and the Alabama front line will certainly have their hands full with Sermon in this year’s CFP National Championship.

No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 3 Ohio State at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 11.