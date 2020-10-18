Nick Saban Reacts To Beating Georgia After A Crazy Week

Alabama head coach Nick Saban wound up being able to coach on the sidelines Saturday night, and he delivered what he usually does – a victory for his team. After the game, Saban commented on what the victory means for his program.

Saban, of course, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He later tested negative five times in a row – which led to his initial test being considered a false positive.

Saban was impressed with the way his players handled the adversity this week. Via Saturday Down South:

“It felt great, it was a great win for our team, it was a great win for our fans,” Saban said. “Georgia has a great team, this was the kind of game you come to Alabama to play. “Our players did a great job, they handled the disruption of the week very, very well. Showed a lot of maturity, played a lot better in the second half. Kind of got control of the game, I’m really proud of the players, the way they competed. “We knew it was going to be a street fight, we knew we were going to have to go 15 rounds. I’m really proud of the way they did that.”

Alabama also seemed to fix a few things on defense in the process. The Crimson Tide gave up a whopping 48 points to Ole Miss last week.

It’s starting to seem inevitable that Alabama winds up in the SEC title game at a minimum. Perhaps Georgia could get another crack at the Crimson Tide if it can reach it there too.