Nick Saban Releases Statement On The Mike Leach Situation

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Well-wishes continue to pour in for Mississippi State's Mike Leach after the Bulldogs head coach reportedly suffered a massive heart attack at home on Sunday.

The university says that Leach remains in critical condition at the school's medical center in Jackson as of this morning.

Alabama's Nick Saban was among those to release a statement on the situation. Saying via Alabama Football's account:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him. Mike's infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.

Details are pretty scare surrounding Leach's status outside Mississippi State's update. The coach's family has asked for their privacy to be protected at this time and would make no further comment on his condition.

Perhaps best known for his popularization of the Air Raid offense in college football, Leach has been one of the sport's biggest personalities and pioneers since starting his career at Texas Tech a little over two decades ago.

We certainly send nothing but our best to Leach and his loved ones and wish him the speediest of recoveries.