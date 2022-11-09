Nick Saban Responds To Concern From Former Alabama Quarterback

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after suffering their second loss of the season this past weekend.

In response to this development, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy raised some concerns about the powerhouse program:

“This is the first time that I have ever actually been concerned about the future of the program. The first time," he said on Tuesday.

Head coach Nick Saban addressed these concerns during an SEC teleconference on Wednesday.

“We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” he said, per AL.com. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not. “But at the same time, sometimes when the standard is so high, there may be some occasion where you don’t quite meet the standard and the expectation that everybody has for you. I do think that standard and expectation has not been something that has helped this team focus on the right things. Stay focused on the process, not get so concerned about the results you get, but what you’ve got to do to get the results. That’s something we’ve been trying to emphasize with them.”

Saban's Alabama program has the highest expectations of all. Since the inception of the current College Football Playoff model in 2015, the Crimson Tide have failed to make the final field on just one occasion.

Alabama ranks No. 9 after last night's second CFP rankings.