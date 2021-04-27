Nick Saban Has 1 Main Issue With College Football Playoff Expansion

Just last week, reports of a potential College Football Playoff expansion rocked the sports world. While the new 6-16 team format reportedly wouldn’t go into effect until after the 2021 or 2022 season, opponents of the idea have already started speaking out against it.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who was against the original CFP format when it first arrived in 2014, once again emphasized his disagreement in adding more teams to the playoff picture.

Saban’s main argument against the playoff expansion is the inevitably diminished importance of other bowl games. The legendary college coach even went as far as saying an expanded postseason field and lesser bowl games would be unable to coexist.

“I think the playoff, as I said many years ago when we had just two teams in the playoff and expanded to four, that the more playoffs we have the less significant bowl games are going to be,” Saban said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “It’s really not for me, and I don’t even think I’m capable of judging how significant the positive self-gratification that players, programs, and coaches get from being able to go to a bowl game. Now, everything has shifted to the four teams in the playoffs, and the bowls seem to be pretty insignificant. I think if we expand the playoff, you’re going to see a continuation of that trend where the bowl games become less and less significant. Maybe these things can’t coexist. If they’re going to coexist, maybe we should try to leave them pretty much the same.”

Another reason college football has held off on a “March Madness” style playoff situation is the intense strain that playing a tightly-packed series of games would have on the student athletes.

Saban sites this as another reason he disagrees with the potential change, saying the SEC championship game already adds an extra playoff element to their season.

“I know there is a lot of interest in the playoff, but the other thing I would be concerned with is how many games do we need to play?” Saban said. “The SEC Championship Game, if you look at it, most of the years we played in those games were playoff games. We were playing somebody in the top five. It had an impact on who got in the playoff or championship game. So, you’re going to eliminate that so you can have more playoff games? Are we going to play less games in the regular season so we can have more playoff games? I think there’s only so many games in these guys. They’re student-athletes. They’re not just football players. I think some of that has to be taken into consideration as well.”

If you really think about it, why would Saban and the Alabama program want an expanded field?

The new proposed expansion will greatly benefit teams who often find themselves on the outside looking in — like the non-Power-Five programs every year who notch undefeated records but still find themselves off the CFP bubble.

The Crimson Tide have no concerns with this. Since the CFP format was introduced in 2014, Saban’s squad has been selected six out of the seven years.