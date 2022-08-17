Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season.

Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.

“He hasn’t been able to practice since the scrimmage,” Saban said (first transcribed by On3). “He’s got a little back problem. I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to keep him out for a long time.”

Ricks is competing for a starting cornerback spot after he was the top player in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.

He spent the last two years at LSU and compiled 31 total tackles (20 solo), five interceptions, and six passes defended.

Before that, Ricks was a five-star cornerback in the class of 2020 and the No. 14 overall recruit in the country per 247Sports composite rankings.

Alabama will open its 2022 campaign against Utah State on Sept. 3.