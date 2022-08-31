Nick Saban Reveals Advice For Brian Kelly At LSU

ATLANTA, GA - December 6: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly pose with the National Championship Trophy at the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Nick Saban knows what it takes to coach at LSU.

During his five seasons in Baton Rouge, the Crimson Tide head coach led the Tigers to a 48-16 record which included five bowl appearances and a national title in 2003.

On Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, Saban was asked what advice he would have for new LSU coach Brian Kelly. The 70-year-old offered some free game, but not too much...

It’s a good job. A lot of passionate fans there. People in Louisiana are great people. They’ve got a great opportunity, great history, great tradition. I told him I thought he’d do an outstanding job there. … They’ve always had really great personnel there and now they’ve got a great coach, not that they haven’t had great coaches in the past.

Kelly comes to the Bayou after success at every head coaching stop.

He's the only Notre Dame coach to have six seasons of double-digit wins in a seven-year stretch and helped build Cincinnati into what it is today.

Now Saban and Kelly will battle it out in one of the SEC's toughest rivalries for years to come.