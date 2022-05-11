Nick Saban Reveals His Favorite Golf Partner Of All-Time

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a break from football today to participate in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. But he's been to plenty of golf events in the past, and one event really stands out in his memory.

Appearing on McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Saban opened up on his recent golf pairing with Ken Griffey Jr. The topic soon changed to his past partnership with Tiger Woods.

Saban reflected on getting the chance to pair with Woods back in 1997 and 1998. He said that the Buick Open where he got to golf with a young Tiger Woods was his favorite Pro-Am.

“When I played in the Pro-Am when I was at Michigan State in the old Buick Open in 1997 or 1998, it was the first time Tiger won the Masters and he was like 22 or 23 years old,” Saban said, via 247Sports. “This was like the weekend before we started fall camp, so they call and say, ‘Will you play in the Pro-Am?’ And I said, ‘I can’t play then. We’ve got practice starting in three days.’ And they said, ‘Well, if you could play with Tiger, will you play?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’

“That was my favorite Pro-Am, and it was quite an experience. His caddie was Fluff in those days, who was a great guy. It was really a lot of fun.”

Nick Saban went on to compliment Tiger Woods on his incredible golf career and praised him for being so dominant for so long.

Saban lamented that he never got close enough to Woods at a personal level to truly share in Woods' accomplishments.

Both of them still have plenty of years left to improve on their already incredible legacies though. Perhaps their paths will cross again some day.