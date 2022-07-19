Nick Saban Reveals His New Idea For College Football's Bowls

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has an interesting idea for the college football bowl season.

Saban was speaking on Tuesday during SEC media week and thinks that the bowl system should be like college basketball and have a rating system.

"We need to respect fans and traditions, and the integrity of those traditions," Saban said via 247Sports. "To play quality games is the most important thing, but our rules don't enhance us playing quality games because you’ve got to have a winning record to get in a bowl game. Why don’t we do it like basketball, have a ratings system and even if you went 5-7 but played a really good schedule and played some pretty good teams, you can go to a bowl game."

This basically means that even teams who finished below .500 would get a participation trophy.

It's definitely an interesting proposal, but some fans and other coaches may not be a fan of it due to the regular season being potentially meaningless.

Right now, if a team gets to six wins, it automatically becomes bowl-eligible but if there aren't enough of those teams, sometimes teams that finish 5-7 are considered.

We'll see if Saban can get more support for this idea in the coming days/weeks.