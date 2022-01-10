Nick Saban Reveals His Pick For Greatest Coach Of All-Time

A case can certainly be made for Nick Saban as the greatest college football coach of all-time. However, when asked his thoughts on who the greatest is, Saban was deferential to another Alabama legend.

Paul “Bear” Bryant.

“I still think in my mind, he’s the greatest coach of all time. I still look up to him just that way,” Saban told ESPN. “And if it wasn’t for the legacy of what he did at Alabama, there would be no way that we could have the success that we had at Alabama.”

Bear Bryant. Nick Saban. Two @AlabamaFTBL legends. “I still think in my mind, he’s the greatest coach of all time. I still look up to him just that way.” —Coach Saban@MartySmithESPN #MartyAndMcGee pic.twitter.com/SZYzmhe2WC — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2022

“Because he established a tradition and a standard that helped us just emulate it to a degree, so that we could have success in the program,” Saban continued. “But he was really the pioneer that set the foundation for a lot of things in our profession.”

Saban already surpassed Bryant in national championships with seven to Bear’s six. And with another title win on Monday night, he could join the Alabama great as the only coaches to go back-to-back twice.

Alabama faces off against Georgia once again with everything on the line at 8 PM ET on ESPN.