Nick Saban Reveals His Preference For The SEC's Schedule

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It seems like every year each college conference discusses the number of conference games during the season.

Right now, the SEC plays eight conference games and it's again going to be a topic during the meetings this week down in Florida.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media about the idea of the conference having nine league games and he looks to be in favor of it.

"I’ve always been for playing more conference games, eliminating some of these games that fans, players, supporters are not really interested in," Saban said. "What is the best model? That’s the issue. Are other conferences going to play more conference games?"

The Pac-12 and the Big 10 are the only conferences that play nine league games. The ACC, SEC, and Big 12 currently play eight.

As Saban says, it could get the league away from scheduling games against lower schools that fans aren't too interested in.

We'll have to see if other coaches support this idea as the meetings get underway.