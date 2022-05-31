Nick Saban Reveals If He Has Any 'Evidence' Against Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Earlier this off-season, Nick Saban shook up the college football world with his comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team," he said. "Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

On Tuesday during SEC spring meetings, Saban was asked whether or not he has the evidence to back up such a head-turning claim. Hint: he doesn't.

“I didn’t really say that anybody did anything wrong," said Saban. "I’ve said everything I’m going to say about this. I should have never mentioned any individual institutions as I’ve said before."

So let's get this straight. Nick Saban claims Texas A&M bought each one of its football recruits in the 2022 cycle, but now he's implying he wasn't trying to accuse anyone of wrongdoing? Sounds like he needs to get his story straight.

The reality now is that this is going to be a story all year long.

Lucky for the rest of us, Saban and Fisher meet in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8. Grab your popcorn.