Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama.

Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began.

That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, 45-20.

All eyes will now turn to 2023 as the Tide try and return to the promised land. To get there, Saban thinks that the development of his young players will be crucial.

“Well, I think every team has to go through a process of development. We have a lot of new players on the team," Saban said, (first transcribed by 247Sports). "The roster changes more than it normally does, based on the significance of the portal and transferring and a lot of things that are happening in college football right now. So we want to just continue to try to develop our guys, get them to trust and believe in the process of what they need to do to be the best players that they can be."

Alabama enters the 2023 offseason with the top-rated recruiting class so the program should be just fine when it comes to replacing Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

Be careful with saying the Alabama dynasty is done, college football fans.