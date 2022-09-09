Nick Saban Reveals Stance On Expanding College Football Playoff

Nick Saban has gone through an interesting arc when it comes to opposition/support of College Football Playoff expansion.

Earlier this year, the Alabama head coach said an expansion would "minimize" the importance of bowl games. But now that the CFP expansion plan is officially in the works, he's starting to change his tune.

Saban feels the new 12-team expansion plan will keep more high-profile players from sitting out of postseason action.

"Bowl games are not something players want to play in," he said during an interview with Back on the Record with Bob Costas. "Now players opt out of that if it's not part of the playoff. Therefore, I'm for expanding the playoffs."

Last week, the CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted to expanded the postseason field to 12 teams, effective sometime between 2024-26.

Ultimately, this expansion has little effect on the Crimson Tide's postseason chances. Since the current four-team model was introduced in 2014, Saban and Alabama have only missed the playoff once.

The Crimson Tide are currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation. ,