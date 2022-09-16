Nick Saban Reveals The 1 Reason Alabama "Used To Play Better On The Road"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Texas Longhorns gave the Alabama Crimson Tide everything they could handle.

Steve Sarkisian nearly took down his old boss, Nick Saban, with an impressive effort on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the team fell just short, losing to Alabama by a final score of 20-19.

After taking a few days to think about the game, Saban knows why his recent teams have struggled on the road.

"We used to play better on the road around here than what we played at home because we had some hateful competitors on our team and when they played on the road, they were mad at 100,000 people, not just the 11 they were playing against," he said, via Alabama reporter Charlie Potter.

Alabama still has a few major road games left this season, including to Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee over the next few weeks.