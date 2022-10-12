Nick Saban Reveals The Plan For Bryce Young This Week

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown by the Citadel Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are taking it slow with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young as he continues to recover from a sprained shoulder.

Young dressed for last Saturday's nail-biting win over Texas A&M, but Alabama decided to take as much caution as possible and ride with freshman QB Jalen Milroe.

At Wednesday's press conference, Nick Saban give the media much. Saying that Young is still day-by-day but his workload is starting to increase.

"Bryce continues to practice a little bit more. We've got him on a little bit of a pitch count," Saban explained. "We expect him to do a little more tomorrow."

Right now it looks like it'll be another wait-and-see situation for folks outside of the building. But at the end of the day, it doesn't make sense for Alabama to put its star signal-caller out there if he can't throw the ball like the offense is accustomed to.