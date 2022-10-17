Nick Saban Reveals Warning Sign Before Alabama's Game Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It wasn't just the fans or some media members who noticed that Alabama looked off going into Saturday's contest against Tennessee.

Head coach Nick Saban also noticed that his team seemed to be a bit tight heading into the game.

“I thought we were tight, especially starting the game,” Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “Coming out of the locker room, our players always chant. They weren’t chanting. I said, ‘Why aren’t you guys chanting? What’s up with that?'”

Saban's fears came to life when his team suffered their first loss of the season. The Crimson Tide couldn't slow down Hendon Hooker & the Vols' offense which led to a 52-49 loss.

Saban will have to go back to the drawing board as his team prepares to face another ranked opponent on Oct. 22.

The Tide will welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Tuscaloosa, who are the 24th-best team in the country.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 7 p.m. ET.