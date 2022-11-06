Nick Saban Reveals What Alabama Still Has Left To Play For

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Even though Alabama's season likely won't end with a berth in the College Football Playoff, there's still games to be played.

Alabama has games against Ole Miss, Austin Peay, and Auburn to end this season as it tries to hit double-digit wins yet again.

Head coach Nick Saban has his eyes set on another double-digit win season as he wants his team to finish the right way.

“I think everybody kind of needs to check their whole card and what we need to do to individually improve your stock to finish the season the right way as well as to have a goal of trying to win 10 games, which I think every team we’ve have since 2006 or (2007) or whenever has been able to do that," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South).

The Crimson Tide fell to 7-2 on Saturday night after they lost in overtime to the LSU Tigers. They've now lost two conference games and likely won't make the SEC Championship Game once the season ends.

They'll look to get to 8-2 overall when they travel to Oxford next Saturday to take on the Rebels.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.