Nick Saban Reveals What He Likes Most About Recruiting Class

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is the best college football recruiter in the country and has been for over a decade. But what keeps him motivated to keep recruiting players at a high level?

In an interview on Wednesday, Saban was asked what he likes the most about recruiting. And in typical Saban fashion, his response was "all of it."

"There's nothing about the recruiting process I don't really enjoy. I enjoy it all," Saban said.

As for his 2023 recruiting class, which currently ranks among the top in the country yet again, Saban spoke glowingly about the character of the student-athletes that they've signed.

"We're obviously very pleased with the class we were able to attract... I think what I like about this group the most is it seems like they have really good character," Saban added, via BamaOnline's Charlie Potter.

Nick Saban's 2023 recruiting class consists of about a half-dozen five-star prospects and about 20 more that rank in the top 400 as four-star players.

Between No. 1 overall prospect Caleb Downs and four-star quarterback Eli Goldstein, Saban has assembled a lineup that looks poised to dominate for the next several years at least.

As long as Saban's still coaching, he'll be recruiting. And he might even continue recruiting even after he's done coaching. You never know.

Is Nick Saban the greatest college recruiter of all-time?